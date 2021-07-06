Packers QB Aaron Rodgers puts offseason focus on mental health – Packers Wire

Building a “very positive mental state” sat at the top of the priority list for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

While Rodgers’ future with the Packers might be a mystery, the NFL MVP’s focus for self-improvement over the last few months has centered on the mental health side.

“This offseason, I spent a lot of time working on myself,” Rodgers said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

Rodgers, who skipped the entire offseason workout program with the Packers, explained his desire to work on the “total package,” which includes the physical side of his body but also his spiritual self and mental health.

“That’s what I’ve been doing this offseason. That’s why I’ve taken the time I’ve taken, and done or not done the things I’ve done. I’m very thankful for that time,” Rodgers said.

A well-documented trip to Hawaii was just one part of Rodgers’ offseason dive into building his best self mentally.

Packers tight end Jace Sternberger recently pointed to Rodgers as one of the team’s biggest advocates for mental health.

This offseason, Rodgers has put the idea into action on an individual level.

“I’ve just really been trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind. What habits can I form that allow me to feel most in my body, most present, happiest? And that’s what I’ve been doing.”

Rodgers will compete in a nationally televised golf event with Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau on Tuesday. It remains unclear if Rodgers, who turned 37 last December, will report to the start of Packers training camp in late July.