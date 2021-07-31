packers-lt-david-bakhtiari-gave-aaron-rodgers-a-spiffy-new-ride

No, it’s not the fancy British sports car his quarterback wanted. But David Bakhtiari came through on getting Aaron Rodgers an Aston Martin Vanquish.

Well, kind of.

The Green Bay Packers All-Pro left tackle surprised the NFL’s MVP with the next best thing – a custom-made Onward golf cart – before practice on Friday.

The new wheels brought Rodgers and Bakhtiari to and from practice at Ray Nitschke Field.

Here’s Bakhtiari surprising Rodgers with the vehicle:

Last year, the running joke was that Rodgers – who gets his offensive linemen expensive gifts every year – wanted the sports car version of his golf cart from Bakhtiari, who had just signed a new deal to become the NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman.

“This is my first gift from Dave,” Rodgers joked.

The golf cart has the Aston Martin replica front, custom logos and seating, an engraved marking representing Rodgers’ three MVP awards, and a license plate only Bakhtiari could think up. Oh, and don’t forget the fuzzy pink covering on the steering wheel, which, oddly enough, didn’t stay on as Rodgers drove to and from practice.

“This is the real reason Aaron came back,” Bakhtiari wrote on Instagram.

