pac-12-preseason-rankings:-cfn-college-football-preview-2021

The College Football News 2021 Pac-12 preseason rankings along with a quick take on every team.

This is NOT a ranking of where the teams are going to finish. This is based on how good we think the Pac-12 teams are going into the 2021 season.

2021 CFN Pac-12 Preseason Rankings: North

1. Oregon Ducks

Quick Take: Can Oregon get strong quarterback play out of Anthony Brown and/or Ty Thompson? The Duck defense should be amazing, and the rest of the parts are there to make another run to a Pac-12 title and possibly the College Football Playoff, but road game landmines – Ohio State, Utah, Washington, UCLA – are a problem.

2. Washington Huskies

Quick Take: The 2020 season couldn’t quite get going and then got shut down before the team had a shot to do something great. Head coach Jimmy Lake has another team good enough to challenge for the Pac-12 title led by what should be the league’s best defense.

3. Stanford Cardinal

Quick Take: 12 games, 12 Power Five opponents – that’s not quite as daunting as it might appear to be, but it’s still impressive. The Cardinal have the talent and experience to be fantastic again after a few mediocre years, starting with a great defensive front seven.

4. Cal Golden Bears

Quick Take: It’s like Cal can’t quite get the engine to turn over. The defense will once again be great, and getting a healthy year out of QB Chase Garbers would be a huge deal. The linebackers and secondary are right up there with the Pac-12’s best.

5. Washington State Cougars

Quick Take: Nick Rolovich wasn’t able to get the 2020 team going, but in his second year at the helm he should get a whole lot more out of a great-looking offense. The linebacking corps will anchor an improved D.

6. Oregon State Beavers

Quick Take: The Beavers should be better, but the schedule isn’t bringing a whole lot of help – missing Arizona from the South hurts. The offensive line should be a big plus, but the defensive front has to prove it can hold up.

2021 CFN Pac-12 Preseason Rankings: South

1. USC Trojans

Quick Take: It’s going to be an interesting year. There’s no Oregon or Washington to deal with, and the trip to Notre Dame should be the only time the Trojans are underdogs – the date at ASU might be close, too. This isn’t a special team, but the parts are there – along with that schedule – to be in the hunt for a massive season.

2. Arizona State Sun Devils

Quick Take: The offseason darling of the college football media world still has to prove it can crank up a consistently good season. There’s enough talent to win the South – and the Pac-12 title – and missing Oregon from the North is a giant break.The passing game and defensive front seven will dominate at times.

3. Utah Utes

Quick Take: Very, very under the radar, the Utes have the lines, the defense, and the makeup to slide on into a third trip to the Pac-12 title in the last four years if they can catch a few breaks. They miss Washington, but they have to go to USC.

4. UCLA Bruins

Quick Take: Enough’s enough – the guys Chip Kelly needs should be there. The special teams are great, the safeties are among the best in the league, and QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been around long enough to make the O more consistent.

5. Colorado Buffaloes

Quick Take: The Buffs were the big Pac-12 surprise of 2020, but it should be a rougher run with a tougher schedule highlighted by a brutal finishing kick of four road games in the final six. The linebacking corps is a plus and the running game will be great, but it’ll be more of a grind.

6. Arizona Wildcats

Quick Take: Give it a year or so. New head coach Jedd Fisch is trying to change around everything with the Wildcats – there’s going to be a defense in the near future – but 2021 will be measured in baby steps.

