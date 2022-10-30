Pablo Mari Bio, Age, Wife, Children, Height: – Pablo Mari officially known as Pablo Mari Villar is a renowned Spanish professional footballer who plays for Club Monza in Serie A.

Pablo Mari is a graduate of Mallorca’s youth academy and played for various clubs throughout his career including Mallorca B, Mallorca, Gimnastic, Manchester City, Girona, NAC Breda, Deportivo La Coruna, Flamengo, Arsenal, Udinese.

Pablo Mari currently plays as a center-back for Serie A club Monza, on loan from English Premier League club Arsenal.

Pablo Mari Bio

Pablo Mari is a Spanish professional footballer who was born on Tuesday, August 31 1993 in Almussafes, Spain. He graduated from Mallorca’s youth academy and has since then played for various clubs throughout his career, in Spain, the Netherlands, Brazil, England, and Italy.

Pablo Mari made his professional career debut for Mallorca B (a Spanish professional football club) in 2010 and made his debut for Mallorca’s first team on December 7 2011 against Granada CF.

Pablo Mari Age

Pablo Mari was born in Almussafes, Spain on Tuesday, August 31, 1993. The center-back celebrated his 29th birthday on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, where he organized a private birthday party inviting a few friends and some colleagues.

Pablo Mari Wife

The 29-year-old footballer is married to Veronica Chacon (25 years as of 2022) who happens to be a social media influencer and model, with over 21,000 followers on Instagram.

Pablo Mari and Veronica Chacon met in 2015 in Tarragona in Spain, Chacon’s hometown, when the defender played for Gimnastic in the third level of Spanish football.

Mari proposed to his wife in 2019 but had to wait over two years for the wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The duo tied the knot in June 2022.

Pablo Mari Children

Pablo Mari and his wife, Veronica Chacon are blessed with an adorable son, called Pablo Mari Jr. He was on Monday, February 12, 2018. Pablo Mari Jnr celebrated his 4th birthday on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Pablo Mari Height

Pablo Mari has a great physical appearance. His physique makes him very strong and firm on the pitch. He is 1.93 m tall, in feet: 6 feet 4 inches, Centimeters: 193 cm, and in Inches: 76 inches.

Who Stabbed Pablo Mari?

The 29-year-old center-back, currently on loan at Serie A side, Monza was one of five people who were attacked on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in a Milan supermarket

Mari was among those taken to the hospital via helicopter after a man (yet to be identified) armed with a knife stabbed five shoppers, including Pablo Mari. According to several online reports, Pablo Mari is recovering.

