Pa. seeing jump in new COVID-19 cases | Pennsylvania News | wfmz.com – 69News WFMZ-TV

HARRISBURG, Pa. – New COVID-19 case numbers in Pennsylvania are mirroring those at the national level.

The state reported nearly 1500 new coronavirus cases over the past seven days. That’s a big jump from the 907 reported the week before. It’s the first time new cases have trended upward in Pennsylvania since the early spring, but the daily numbers are still a fraction of what they were during the winter-time peak.

The state Department of Health reported 415 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,215,767.

Average daily hospitalizations did continue to tick down slightly during the past 14 days, but experts warn that will change if new cases continue to spike. 247 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 50 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 2 – July 8 stood at 1.2%.

The state health department reported four more deaths Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 27,786.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total vaccine doses administered. 61.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

5.5 million people are fully vaccinated, with a seven-day moving average of more than 12,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

People who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.