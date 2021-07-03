ozo-prays-for-each-contestant-as-bbnaija-lockdown-reunion-comes-to-an-end

Big Brother . ‘Lockdown’ reunion came to a conclusion last night and the housemates made sure they ended it on a positive note.

A particular impressive action after the reunion was the post Ozo shared to his social media page.

In the post, Ozo said a powerful prayer for every contestant that graced the house.

“To all of us; Laycon: our winner, your story & music would change the world. Dora: Your Business drive and enthusiasm would continue to take you across the globe.

“Nengi: You’re smart & hardworking you’re on a great path the world would see. Neo: May your energy continue to open doors for you across the globe.

“Vee: from hearing show to watching you host, your voice would be heard across the globe. Trikytee: Be you and we can’t wait to see the world through your lens.

“Kidd: larger than life the world is yours. Prince: Mr Nigeria longest ever, you’ll carry that energy and do great things across the globe.

“Tolani: May we see the world through your vlogs you’ve got this. Wathoni: You’re an example to mothers across the world may they see you and learn.

“Brighto: May we sail the world through your stories without pressure. Eric: May the world see the importance of being fit through your journey

“Tochi: Show us brick by brick how we should build our life stories across the world. Lucy: May we taste the goodness of your dishes across the world.

“Erica: May your movies bring us to learn,love and laugh across the globe. Praise: May all your dance moves bring cultures and religions together across the world.

“Kaisha: May every step you take teach us to learn and love across the world. Lilo: May all your healthy meals keep us away from sickness. Ka3na: May your drive for success be seen across the world.

“Thanks to Multichoice,Dstv, GOTV, all the sponsors and above all the fans. May we remember that we may not love each other but be respectful of each other and above all, ‘they’re are no boundaries with an ounce of hope.’”