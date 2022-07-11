ozil’s-contract-with-fenerbahce-terminated

Fenerbahce have terminated Mesut Ozil’s contract with the club, after he was frozen out of the first-team, according to NTVSpor.

This leaves the former Arsenal playmaker as a free agent this summer.

Ozil had not played for the Turkish Super Lig side since March 20, after he was dropped from the squad over his fitness.

That bust-up came with interim head coach Ismail Kartal, and there has been no way back in for him under new manager Jorge Jesus, who has also left him out of his squad.

It is, however, understood Ozil’s departure is by mutual agreement.

Ozil played 36 matches for Fenerbahce, scoring nine goals and assisting three.

The 33-year-old had left Arsenal in January 2021 to make the switch to Turkey, but his spell fell flat and resulted in him training alone after being exiled.