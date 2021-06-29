Ozark season 4 release date, cast, trailer, synopsis, predictions and more – Netflix Life

It’s summer 2021, and we’re learning more and more information about Ozark season 4. For a time, it looked like Ozark season 4 would have premiered on Netflix by now, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, production was massively delayed.

Ozark season 4 is what all fans of the hit Netflix original series are thinking about after the season 3 finale! The third season was a massive success and easily the best season so far. And, it ended with a BANG! There are some spoilers for Ozark season 3 below. Make sure you have finished the season before reading.

There’s no doubt Ozark season 4 is one of the most highly anticipated new Netflix shows on the way.

Luckily, Ozark season 4 is just around the corner. Below, we shared everything you need to know about the Ozark season 4 release date, cast, and much more.

Will there be a season 4 of Ozark?

Netflix has renewed Ozark for season 4! The network announced the news on June 30, 2020, a few months after the third season premiered on Netflix.

Unfortunately, Ozark season 4 will be the final season of the Netflix original series. The season will be split into two parts, like the final season of Breaking Bad, and I’m sure it will be action-packed just like the third season, and the first two seasons.

Each part will consist of seven episodes.

Ozark season 4 release date

Everyone is wondering when the Ozark season 4 release date on Netflix will be. We don’t know when the official release date for Ozark season 4 yet, but have a pretty good idea about when the new season will hit Netflix.

Production on Ozark season 4 in November 2020. Typically, once production starts, we have to wait about year until the season is released on Netflix. Taking everything into account, it will likely be October or November 2021 when the new season premieres.

There’s a chance, because of the pandemic and all the new Netflix shows coming in 2021, that Ozark season 4 could be delayed until 2022. We don’t think that will be the case, but we’re bracing ourselves at this point.

The Deadline report announcing the renewal news mentioned Part 1 will be released in 2021 at the earliest. So, we’re expecting Ozark season 4 part 1 will probably premiere in the fall of 2021, maybe late fall.

If we see Ozark season 4 premiere in late 2021, the second half of the season could be released as early as fall 2022. I don’t think that will happen for Emmys reasons. Ozark always wins awards, and Netflix could be stacking up the last season to dominate the Emmys for two years in a row.

Obviously, the show won’t qualify for the 2021 Emmys, but we could definitely see the show quality for the 2022 and 2023 Emmys if the first half of the fourth season is released before the end of May 2022 and the second half is released between June 2022 and May 2023.

So, that’s what I expect to happen for season 3. We’ll see Ozark season 4 premiere in late 2021 or early 2022, followed by the second half and series finale in summer or fall 2022.

Ozark season 4 cast

Netflix confirmed the Ozark season 4 cast. Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, and Skylar Gaertner will return for season 4, along with Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, John Bedford Lloyd, and Joseph Sikora.

According to Deadline, Felix Solis (Navarro) and Damian Young (Jim) have been upped to series regulars for season 4. Alfonso Herrera and Adam Rothenberg have also been added to the season 4 cast as series regulars. Herrera plays a family member of Navarro’s cartel who is gunning for the top spot, while Rothenberg is a PI who is fresh on the case.

Deadline is reporting Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, and Katrina Lenk have also been added to the season 4 cast in recurring roles.

Deadline also reported that Veronica Falcón of Queen of the South and Ali Stroker have been cast in Ozark season 4.

That’s a whole bunch of new faces in Ozark season 4. If you had any doubt they were going to go all out in the final season, well, you’d have been wrong!

Ozark season 4 trailer

Netflix has not shared a trailer for Ozark season 4 yet. We’re hopeful that will be revealed in the next few months. With so much riding on this final season, you know Netflix will start promoting it as soon as they possibly can.

For reference, Netflix announced the Money Heist season 5 release date months before it was going to arrive.

Netflix did share a teaser trailer announcing the renewal of season 4, and we shared that below!

We’ll be sure to share the trailer for the new season as soon as we find out.

Ozark season 4 synopsis

Netflix has not shared the season 4 synopsis yet. We expect to see the synopsis sometime between the renewal announcement and when Netflix starts promoting the next season. We saw the synopsis for season 3 around the time that Netflix shared the first look at the third season.

Hopefully, that will happen with season 4. As far as we know, filming is still underway on season 4. We likely won’t see a synopsis until production has wrapped.

Ozark season 4 predictions

There’s only one way forward after that season 3 finale! The third season was brilliant. The show sorted out any pacing issues from the first two seasons, and it ended on a high note. Well, sort of.

Marty and Wendy are now really in the thick of it after that final scene. They are, now, the No. 1’s for the Navarro cartel in America. Helen is, put lightly, out of the picture. I did not see that one coming!

Of course, Marty and Wendy, now closer than ever, must continue to navigate the law and continue to take care of Navarro’s assets in the United States while the FBI is all over them. How will they do it? Well, I think Marty might have just succeeded in flipping Special Agent Maya Miller. She will likely provide a bit of cover for Marty and co. while also working to take down the Lagunas cartel and their involvement in America. That’s where the series is headed in season 4.

But, there are several big questions hanging in the balance. Most importantly, how will this affect Jonah and Charlotte?

This is obviously too much for the kid, and he almost, almost, almost blew any chance for his family by killing Helen. After learning what happened to Ben, Jonah has a meltdown and shoots a hole in the window at the Byrde family home. Jonah might become a liability in season 4 and rebel in the way that Charlotte did in season 2.

Ruth and her new partnership with Darlene is also a very big problem for the Byrdes. Navarro will not be happy to learn Darlene is growing her own product and moving it with the Kansas City mob. I think we’ll see a full-out drug war between Navarro, after the Lagunas cartel is out of the picture, and Darlene and the KC mob.

I don’t like where this is heading for the Byrdes. Darlene is ruthless, as we’ve seen. I have no doubt Marty and Wendy would win, but at what cost? Darlene has very little to lose, and she has Ruth, who was considered to be an irreplaceable part of Marty’s team.

What I don’t understand, necessarily, is what Ruth’s motive is. She was willing to work with Helen even after Helen was the reason Ben was killed. It’s entirely understandable why Ruth would hate Marty and Wendy for everything they have done. I don’t fault her for that. I just don’t understand the motive for working, possibly, with Helen and, now, with Darlene and the KC mob. Is she really better off?

I think we’ll see a reunion between Ruth and Marty and Wendy in the future, but things are going to get worse in the interim.

Stay tuned for more news about Ozark season 4! We’ll be sure to update this with any new and relevant information!