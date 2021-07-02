oyo-police-arrest-suspected-kidnapper-who-abducted-passengers-en-route-warri-[photos]

Oyo State Police Command on Friday said that it has arrested a suspected kidnapper who allegedly kidnapped five Lagos passengers en route Warri in Delta State.

bioreports gathered that five passengers, three male and two female had on Tuesday boarded a Warri- bound bus in Lagos.

Our correspondent, however, gathered that the passengers later found themselves in Ibadan.

The passengers, in a video obtained by bioreports on Thursday, said that they boarded the bus which was billed for Warri but later found themselves at Odo Ona area in Ibadan.

The alarm raised by the passengers attracted passerbys who later informed security agents.

The state police command has, however, said that it has arrested the driver of the bus who allegedly kidnapped the five people.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police command, Adewale Osifeso confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

Osifeso in a statement made available to bioreports on Friday, noted that the suspect, Emekume Augustine, a commercial driver, staffed at Dominion Park Management Lagos State, driving a white colored Sienna SUV, with Reg. No. GGE 61 GX, who left the park with three (3) male and two (2) female passengers supposedly en route Warri, Delta State, has been arrested.

He said that the police has commenced investigation into the matter.

He said, “On 29th June, 2021 at about 1200hrs, precedent distress call received from a concerned citizen about a suspected abduction incidence which lead to the arrest of one Emekume Augustine ‘m’ age 38 years a commercial driver, staffed at Dominion Park Management Lagos State, driving a white colored Sienna SUV, with Reg. No. GGE 61 GX, who left the park with three (3) male and two (2) female passengers supposedly en route Warri, Delta State.

“The victims however attested to have all slept off at some point and surprisingly woke-up to the discovery that they were in an unknown location in Oyo State, from where they started raising an alarm, demanding an explanation from the driver which resulted to the driver driving recklessly as against stopping.

“Upon receipt of this information the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command in collaboration with other alerted citizens, gave the vehicle a hot chase resulting to the arrest of the suspect and rescue of the victims along Odo-Ona Elewe Area, Ibadan. Intensive investigation has since commenced and promises to be fact revealing.

“While soliciting the unflinching support of the good people of the State, in partnering with the Police in dislodging criminal elements from their abode and destabilizing criminal network, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Ngozi Onadeko fdc wishes to assure the law abiding citizens in the State of the Command’s unalloyed preparedness in curbing crime and criminality in the State to further boast the already existing atmosphere of peace and tranquility enjoyed by all and sundry.”