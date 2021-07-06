Olufemi Olaniyi, Ibadan Published 6 July 2021

Former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala, has said the people of the state are eagerly waiting for the All Progressives Congress to return to power in the state.

Alao-Akala said this on Monday at a stakeholders’ meeting of the party held in a preparation for its nationwide congresses starting on July 24 with the ward congresses.

Akala was quoted to have said this in a statement by Mr. Wole Sadare, who is the Personal Assistant on Media to the APC caretaker committee Chairman in Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke.

Alao-Akala said, “The good people of the state are expecting much from us in APC as they can’t wait to have us in power again following the many disappointments they have got in the hands of the present PDP administration.

“Therefore, all hands must be on deck to justify the confidence reposed in us.

“All we are asking all leaders, chieftains and members to do is to cooperate among themselves and fashion out acceptable modalities with which we could achieve the desired success at the end of the day.

“As you have had from Chief Oke, let’s all go to our individual Wards and participate in the exercise as mature minds and democrats which we are.”

Oke on his own part said the leadership of the party will not give room for any undemocratic conduct from any quarters before, during and after the congresses.

He advised party members to remain focused and accommodate one another without any recourse to what happened in the past.

He said, “We are fascinated by the turn out of critical stakeholders and the calibre of party stalwarts in this all-important meeting which was organised to enable us to forge a common front ahead of the forthcoming Congresses of our great Party.

“I am therefore using this opportunity to assure all party faithful of transparency and fairness in the conduct of the congresses which we intend to use as a threshold for us to reclaim power in 2023.

“Now is the time for everyone to go to their wards and sort things out democratically and harmoniously.”