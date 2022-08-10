Home NEWS Oyo: Lawmakers suspend Ido LG Chairman, Adeojo indefinitely
Oyo: Lawmakers suspend Ido LG Chairman, Adeojo indefinitely

The legislative arm of Ido Local Government Area in Oyo State has suspended the chairman of the local government area, Sheriff Adeojo.

The councilors announced the suspension on Tuesday.

bioreports gathered that the suspended chairman is one of the sons of Chief Yekini Adeojo, a notable politician in the state.

bioreports reports that Ido is one of the eleven local government areas that make up Ibadan.

The councilors, while announcing the development at their plenary on Tuesday, said that the suspension is indefinite.

The Deputy Leader of the house, Omotosho Rafiu from ward 3, moved the motion for the suspension of the embattled chairman.

He accused the suspended chairman of lack of accountability and poor infrastructure across the 10 wards that made up the Local Government Area.

The Chief Whip of the House, Adebowale Adedeji from ward 7 seconded the motion to suspend the embattled chairman.

The Leader of the Legislative Council Abidoye Trimisiyu presided over the proceeding.

He then called for voting.

The other councilors jointly supported the motion for the suspension of the embattled chairman.

Trimisiyu, therefore, ruled for the indefinite suspension of the embattled chairman.

