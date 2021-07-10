oyo-gov-evacuates-mentally-challenged-and-destitute

The Oyo state government has said that it has evacuated another set of mentally ill persons and people who are destitute

The evacuation exercise was carried on Friday whereby the beggers and destitute were taken to a facility at Akinyele after they were evacuated.

Recalled that the state government had last month evacuated some beggars in the state.

Those who were evacuated on Friday included 14 mentally ill persons and 86 persons who are destitute.

It was gathered that they were evacuated from major streets and areas such as Mokola, Jemibewon, Challenge, Sango, Orita-UI and Ojoo areas of the state capital.

The evacuation was handled by the Ministry of Environment in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Mrs. Christiana Abioye, while speaking during the evacuation on Friday, noted that the exercise was aimed at achieving mass evacuation of destitute, including beggars and mentally ill persons in the state.

Abioye, a social worker, said the exercise was to ensure that the lives of the destitute and that of the general public were safe and secured.

“The presence of the destitute in the society poses danger, as some of them could be agents for criminals.

“The present administration under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde is committed to ridding the state of destitute.

“Government will feed the evacuees at the Rescue Centre three times a day. The facility is habitable.”