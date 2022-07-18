Oyo Assembly Approves Bayo Lawal As New Deputy Governor

Oyo State House of Assembly has approved the nomination of the Chairman, Oyo State Housing Corporation, Adebayo Lawal as a replacement for Olaniyan who was removed from office less than an hour ago.

The approval followed the nomination by Governor Seyi Makinde who sent the name to the lawmakers for consideration.

The nomination was contained in a letter from the Executive to the lawmaker which was presented on Monday plenary.

The house had gone on a short recess after removing Olaniyan from office as the Deputy Governor.

The House reconveyed at about 12:15PM.

The speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin while reading the letter from the Executive said it was in response of an earlier letter sent by the lawmaker to the Governor dated July 18 informing him of the removal of Olaniyan from office.

Recall that Lawal was recently announced as the running mate of Makinde at the 2023 general election.

Defending the nomination, the majority leader of the House, Sanjo Adedoyin said the nomination should be favourably considered, approved and adopted in view of his antecedents in contributing to the progress of the state.

Seconding the motion, Kazeem Olayanju, Irepo/Olorunsogo state constituency seconded the motion that the house should confirm Lawal as the new deputy governor of Oyo state.

In his remarks, Speaker Ogundoyin put the nomination to a voice vote which went the ways of the “ayes”, saying with the vote, Lawal has been approved as the deputy Governor of the state.