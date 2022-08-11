oyo-apc,-pdp-trade-words-over-alleged-threat-to-folarin’s-life

The Oyo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised the alarm over alleged threat to life of its 2023 gubernatorial candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, by Chairman of Disciplinary Committee of the Park Management System (PMS), Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, also known as ‘Auxiliary.’

Lamidi was alleged to have threatened to kill Folarin in a video that has gone viral.

The party said that owing to Lamidi’s violent tendencies, the party has no choice than to call on the state security agencies, particularly the Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) to expedite investigation into the threat before it is too late.

The APC, in a statement signed by its State Secretary, Alhaji Tajudeen Olanite, also asked the police and the DSS to beef up security around the APC governorship candidate.

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has been drawn to a video currently in circulation that shows the Chairman of the Oyo State Park Management System (PMS), Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi vehemently threatening the APC governorship candidate in the state, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin.

“We wish to express our concern about the safety of Folarin based on the vicious antecedent of Lamidi,” the statement stated.

BUT reacting, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, through its Publicity Secretary, Akeem Olatunji, said Folarin was the one making attempts to attack Lamidi.

Olatunji, in a statement, yesterday, said that the allegation was a fabricated story to gain public sympathy. He said: “It is a complete lie. They just want to be in the news. They have lost relevance.

“It is a cooked-up story. Folarin is not in the race. The platform has been destroyed. They are the ones making attempts on ‘Axulilary’ just to take him out of circulation. Auxiliary is raising the alarm so that he would not be killed. The Federal Government, police and DSS should call Folarin to order.

“Auxiliary is only focusing on how to generate revenue for Oyo State through PMS.”

