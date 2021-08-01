oyo:-apc-holds-parallel-congresses-in-ogbomoso,-ibadan

Reports reaching bioreports from Ogbomoso, Oyo State, say the All Progressives Congress (APC) held parallel congresses in some parts of the town on Saturday.

Our correspondent recalls that the APC ward congresses were held across the country yesterday.

The ward congress in the state is headed by Alhaji Gambo Lawan.

It was however learnt that parallel congresses were held in some wards in Ogbomoso North Local Government Area and other parts of the town.

Sources told bioreports on Sunday that the parallel congresses were held by loyalists of a former Governor of the State, Chief Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, and those of the Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare.

Our correspondent gathered that the duo of Alao-Akala and Dare and the Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Akintola Oke, are from Ogbomoso North LGA.

Our correspondent also learnt that parallel congresses were held in some parts of Ibadan, the state capital.

Findings by bioreports revealed that the parallel congresses were held in some parts of Ibadan South East and Akinyele local government areas.

Sources in Ibadan told bioreports that they were held in Ward 2 of Ibadan South East and Ward 8 of Akinyele.

Efforts made by bioreports to get reactions from the duo of Alao-Akala and Dare proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr. Abdulaziz Olatunde when contacted denied knowledge of the parallel congresses.

Olatunde, who spoke with bioreports on Sunday, noted that anyone organising parallel congresses is on his own.

“The issue of proliferation of congresses does not make sense. Because the party from Abuja has warned against such.

“And if any group is found doing that, they are on their own,” he said.

“But, to the best of my knowledge, there is nothing like parallel congresses in existence.”