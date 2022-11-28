Oyinlola, monarchs arrive for Adeleke’s inauguration

Former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and his wife, Omolola, were among the first set of guests that arrived for the inauguration of the sixth executive governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke.

Also already seated inside the main bowl of Osogbo City Stadium where the event is currently underway were dignitaries that included; Former deputy governor, Erelu Olusola Obada, Timi of Ede, Oba Muniru Lawal, and the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji among others.

Speaking with journalists at the venue of the event, Oyinlola said Adeleke should be supported to have a successful tenure of office.

He said, “I will want to first of all thank God for being so merciful to the people of Osun State. I think people of the state has experienced different types of administrations and I know for sure it was because they realised which one served them better, that is why they decided to have the PDP back on the throne.

“It is a thing of joy and I want to say on behalf of the governor that we will not disappoint the aspirations of the people of Osun.

“Like it is said in the Yoruba proverbs, ‘Adeleke ti di ‘Aja Oluode’ te kun o gbodo pa je’ (a chief hunter’s dog that cannot be killed by the tiger).

“We will give him all that is necessary for him to succeed as the governor of Osun State.”

As of the time of this report, Adeleke was still being expected at the venue.

