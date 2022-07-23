Home NEWS Oyetola meets party members, security chiefs, calls for calm
NEWSNews Africa

Oyetola meets party members, security chiefs, calls for calm

by News
0 views
oyetola-meets-party-members,-security-chiefs,-calls-for-calm

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state not to be discouraged by the outcome of the gubernatorial election.

This is as he charged party members not to allow the outcome of the election cause disaffection and division within the party as it was still the ruling party in the state.

Governor Oyetola gave this charge as he met party members, supporters and officials on Friday in Osogbo.

While preaching peace and unity among party leaders and members across all levels, from ward, local government and state, the governor advised party members who have grievances to in the interest of the party, channel them through the appropriate quarters and stop expressing them publicly.

Reiterating his commitment to the well-being of the people and the development of Osun, he emphasised that as Governor, he will continue to govern with the fear of God and love of the people.

In a separate meeting with heads of security agencies in the state, Governor Oyetola also charged the security commanders to continue to maintain law and order in the state.

He promised that the government will continue to provide the necessary support.

The meeting with the heads of security agencies reviewed the security situation in the State which included last Sunday’s incident where some hoodlums and political thugs seized some parts of the state to harass, intimidate and attack innocent citizens.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

I am devastated – Don jazzy confirms mother’s...

Guardiola coached me – Lewandowski sends message to...

2023: Emergence of Obi, Kwankwaso may lead to...

War: Don’t provoke us – Ukraine warns Russia

EPL: Nothing to show – De Gea speaks...

War: Russia expands list of unfriendly countries

Recent governorship polls proved my commitment to credible...

ASUU strike: Kwara NLC mobilizes for national solidarity...

Nine Burnt To Death In Ondo Auto Crash

Court Sacks Umahi As APC Senatorial Candidate

Leave a Reply