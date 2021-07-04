Oyetola hostile to opposition lawmakers in Osun – Minority caucus

The Minority Caucus in the Osun State House of Assembly has accused Governor Gboyega Oyetola of misleading the public.

Minority Leader, Kofoworola Adewunmi issued a statement following Oyetola’s recent engagement with some lawmakers.

The caucus said Oyetola, “in his usual partisan pandering”, met with only those elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adewunmi condemned “the false impression” that the meeting was attended by all members of the Assembly.

The legislator noted that “the hostility of Governor Oyetola to opposition lawmakers is no longer a secret”.

The leader said that while the caucus is focused on serving their constituents’ interests, Oyetola’s “practice” of reducing issues to a party affair is a sign of intolerance and belittles his office.

“Nevertheless the posture of Governor Oyetola to differing views, we assure constituents and the people of Osun that we will never accept to be silenced.

“In accordance with the mandate freely given to us, we will continue to ask that the right thing is done and resources count for the benefit of all, irrespective of partisan leaning,” he said.

Adewunmi advised Oyetola to respect the right of citizens to choose their representatives, and stop “his petty and undemocratic approach to shut out opposition voices from governance”.