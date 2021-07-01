.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola charged hunters in the state to deploy their diverse resources to help conventional security operatives assist keep the state safe.

Speaking at the inauguration of the state chapter of Hunters Group of Nigeria (HGN) in Osogbo on Wednesday, the Governor charged them on patriotism, integrity, diligence, loyalty and honesty in the discharge of their duties.

“Today, we are inaugurating your group to further strengthen and widen our security architecture and management.

“We have put these layers of security in place in our firm belief that we are better secured when we harness our diverse security apparatuses and involve our people who know our terrain and who can effectively organise, coordinate and supervise them to complement the activities of conventional police.

“Consequently, we expect the various security outfits to work hand in hand with the police by guarding our communities and forests with integrity and diligence, providing intelligence, arresting suspects and handing them over to the Police for investigation and prosecution.

“I urge the members of the Osun Hunters Group of Nigeria that we are inaugurating today to follow in the steps of the extant security outfits to deliver security with integrity and complement the activities of other security agencies.

“All our security agencies must know that there is only one duty and that is to keep the State and People of Osun safe. This duty should unite all security outfits. Your loyalty should be to the people. Doing otherwise is against the code of your operation, the interest of the State and the nation”, he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, urged members of the HGN to champion loyalty, diligence and sincerity in discharge of their responsibilities as local security agents.

He advised them to remain honest and sincere while carrying out their daily activities to stem the tide of insecurity and ensure peace across the nooks and crannies of the State.

The State Commander, Hunters Group of Nigeria, Chief Nureni Hammed, reaffirmed the commitment of his members to collaborating with other security agencies to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

He commended the State Government for being supportive to the Group as part of efforts to provide an enabling environment and peaceful atmosphere in every nook and cranny of the State.