Oyetola approves 1,887 retired teachers’ gratuity payment

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the release of the sum of N377,120,472.20, for the payment of the fourth round of gratuity to pensioners of primary school extraction.

This was disclosed in a statement obtained in Osogbo on Wednesday and signed by the state Head of Service, Dr. Festus Oyebade.

The statement also said payment of the beneficiaries would commence on Thursday.

It further read in parts, “the total no of beneficiaries is 1,887 at a gross amount of N377,120,472.20.

“The list will be posted on the notice boards of the Local Government Pensions Bureau and the Ministry of Information and Civic Engagement today Wednesday 26th October 2022.

“Payment starts tomorrow, Thursday 27th October 2022. The Governor assures workers of the State of giving their welfare the pride of place in his administration.”

