OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 update for the OnePlus 8T fixes region-specific issues – XDA Developers

OnePlus announced today that it is rolling out a new software update to the OnePlus 8T, the company’s late 2020 flagship. The update brings the software version to OxygenOS 11.0.9.9, and it contains fixes for region-specific issues that affect the European and North American software builds.

The company is starting to push the update to North American models first, with European models to follow soon after. Once the update is installed on your device, your software build version should read as follows:

EU: 11.0.9.9.KB05BA

NA: 11.0.9.9.KB05AA​

The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T fixes unspecified issues affecting system stability, and it also fixes an issue where the screen flashes green when shooting in the camera’s nightscape mode. The update also brings along the OnePlus Store app which was announced earlier this year, though it can be uninstalled.

OnePlus 8T Forums

Here’s the full changelog:

OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 changelog for the OnePlus 8T System Improve stability and fixed known issues

Camera Fixed the issue that the screen may flash when shooting in NIGHTSCAPE mode

OnePlus Store An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)



The OnePlus 8T launched towards the end of last year, and we felt that it was a worthy upgrade over its T-series predecessor. The phone launched with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 back when OxygenOS had a separate codebase from OPPO’s ColorOS, and it was covered under OnePlus’ previous update policy, meaning the phone was only guaranteed to get 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates after launch.

Now, though, the OnePlus 8T — as well as other 2020 and 2021 OnePlus flagships — are covered under the company’s new software maintenance support cycle, meaning they will get 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates. So while users can look forward to having extended software support, they may notice a few changes as OxygenOS becomes a skin on top of ColorOS — though OnePlus assures users that they won’t notice any changes. The current update rolling out doesn’t have the new unified OxygenOS/ColorOS software, though, so users definitely shouldn’t notice anything different right now.

Download OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 for the OnePlus 8T

Global N/A

EU N/A

India N/A



This article will be updated when we receive download links for the update.