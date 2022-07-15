owo-massacre:-akeredolu-moves-to-tackle-insecurity-in-ondo

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Governor of Ondo State and Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, has said that in the wake of the June 5 tragic attack at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, his government can no longer afford to let down the people of the state.

Akeredolu promised to find all criminals hiding in the State and make life difficult for them, claiming that his administration placed a high value on human dignity.

In order to further reinforce the protection of people and property in the state, the governor said this on Friday while donating 50 fitted patrol vehicles to all the security agencies in the state.

The heads of the state’s security agencies, including the Army, Navy, Nigeria Police, Civil Defense Corps, Department of the State Services (DSS), and Amotekun Corps were on ground at the Governor’s Office to receive the fitted patrol vehicles.

According to the governor, the move was to further prove his administration’s dedication to giving the security services operating in the State the support they require.

“We still recall with trepidation the dastardly act of last month when some daredevil terrorists who have lost their souls to the devil launched an attack at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa in the ancient city of Owo.

“One of my promises then to the people of Ondo State was to do everything humanly possible to strengthen the capacity of our security agencies to be able to anticipate, prevent and combat a recurrence of such man’s inhumanity to mankind.”