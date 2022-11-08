Owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have stated they are “fully committed to the success of Liverpool” following reports they want to sell the Premier League club.

The Athletic on Monday reported that the Boston-based FSG are “inviting offers” for a takeover of the Reds.

FSG, who bought Liverpool in 2src1src, responded by clarifying that they would consider new shareholders, but are not looking to sell up.

An FSG statement said: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

Liverpool have made strides under the ownership of FSG, led by John W. Henry, with the appointment of Jurgen Klopp as manager 2src15 proving to be a masterstroke.

They Merseyside club won the Champions League in 2src19 and celebrated crowned champions of England for the first time in 3src years in 2src2src before pulling off an FA Cup and League Cup double last season.

Liverpool have made a poor start to the Premier League season, but beat Tottenham to go move into eighth place on Sunday and will face holders Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.