OWC announces Envoy Pro SX Thunderbolt portable SSD – AppleInsider

OWC’s new Envoy Pro SX external Thunderbolt 3 SSD combines speed and durability, making it a versatile drive that can handle whatever you throw at it.

The Envoy Pro SX is compact, and smaller than most smartphones. In addition, it only weighs half a pound, so it won’t weigh you down while you’re on the go.

Not only is it portable, it’s also durable. The OWC Envoy Pro SX is dustproof, drop-proof up to four feet, and waterproof, capable of surviving a dunk into three feet of water for up to 30 minutes. An aluminum housing helps keep it cool and prevents damage when tossed in your tech bag.

Utilizing OWC’s Aura Pro SSD storage technology with TRIM support, Envoy Pro SX connects through Thunderbolt 3 to deliver reliable performance at top speeds.

OWC says that it boasts a sequential read and write speed of up to 2487 megabytes per second, making it perfect for creatives working with production-level audio, design, and photography.

The OWC Envoy Pro SX is compatible with Thunderbolt and USB4 Macs and PCs. It is available in 240GB, 480GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities, starting at $199 and running up to $529, available exclusively on MacSales.com