‘Overwatch’ Season 29 Is Live – Forbes

Ashe and other hitscan heroes will be less effective at long range in Overwatch Competitive Season … [+] 29.

Blizzard Entertainment



Overwatch Competitive Season 29 has arrived. As usual, there are no new heroes or maps, but there are some important balance changes that are now in the live game.

If you played five Season 28 placement matches in support, tank, damage or Open Queue, you’ll have received some bonus Competitive Points depending on your rank at the end of the season. You’ll also get a spray and player icon for finishing your placements in at least one role. Players who finished in Grandmaster in all four queues will have received 3,700 Competitive Points, more than enough for another golden gun.

A table showing how many Competitive Points Overwatch players receive depending on their final rank … [+] in season 28

Blizzard Entertainment



Players who finished Season 28 in the Top 500 on any leaderboard will get an exclusive player icon and animated spray. Similar rewards are at stake in Season 29.

This will be the first full season where console players can all compete against each other in Competitive following the recent rollout of cross-play. Remember, PC players will be in a completely separate pool for ranked games.

MORE FROM FORBES‘Overwatch’ Cross-Play Is Now Live By Kris Holt

Unless there are any technical hiccups, Season 29 should run until September 2.

Alongside the start of Season 29, Blizzard rolled out an Overwatch patch that brings changes to D.Va and a bunch of hitscan players to the live game. The company recently tested out those balance tweaks in the Experimental card, and they’re all sticking around. You can read about those changes in my post about the Experimental patch: