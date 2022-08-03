over-half-of-uapa-accused-in-18-30-age-group:-mha-data

NEW DELHI: Around 53% of the total 4,690 people arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) between 2018 and 2020 were aged between 18 and 30, while 13 were below 18 and 10 above 60 years, the home ministry informed the

Rajya Sabha

on Wednesday.

Replying to a question, junior home minister

Nityanand Rai

said that of the 4,690 arrested under UAPA during the three-year period, 2,488 (53%) were aged 18-30, 1,850 (39%) aged 30-45, 329 between 45 & 60, 10 above 60 years and 13 were minors. Only 149 were convicted, he added citing crime statistics compiled annually by NCRB.

The number of arrests made under the anti-terror law fell by a significant 32% to 1,321 from 1,948 in 2019, though the number of convictions rose to 80 from 34 (135%),

MHA

stated.

Of the 1,321 arrests made on UAPA charges in 2020, the maximum were in UP (361), followed by J&K (346) and Manipur (225).

