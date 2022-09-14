Over 6M MTN Customers Have Not Registered Their SIM Cards – MTN Ghana

Most-used telecommunication MTN Ghana has disclosed that about six million customers are yet to register their SIM cards with the Ghana card.MTN has urged its customers who haven’t registered their SIM cards to do so ahead of the 31st July deadline given by the National Communication Authority NCA.

According to NCE, registering SIM cards with the Ghana card will help in curbing fraudulent activities and also protect the sim card data including its transactions. Also, it will help identify legal sim cards of every network.

In a stakeholders engagement held in Koforidua, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Mobile service Mr. Eli Hini disclosed that over 6 million out of the 17 million customers are yet to register their SIM cards.

"As of now the data available indicates that close to 17 million customers have been able to link their cards which means that these customers have their Ghana cards and out of the total number of customers who have their Ghana cards only 10 million customers have gone through the bio- capturing process leaving over 6 million customers who haven't gone through the bio-capturing process".

