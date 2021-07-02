The Independent National Electoral Commission has said no fewer than 60,000 Permanent Voter Card have not been claimed by residents.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Umar Ibrahim, stated this at a media briefing in Gombe, held on Thursday, on the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration.

He urged residents to participate in the exercise in order to be eligible for the 2023 election.

Recall that the CVR exercise was suspended in August 2018 to allow for the processing of the register of voters, the printing of PVCs, and finally conduct of 2019 general elections.

The REC stressed that the PVC represents the right and power of all residents of the state, adding that no one would be forced.

Ibrahim said, “As of now, Gombe State has over 60,000 unclaimed Permanent Voters Card, with us. My call is that this is an opportunity for everybody and it is a very good opportunity, it is the right of every citizen who is qualified to come forward and do the registration.

“It is your mandate, it is your power but if you don’t want to do it do one is going to force you but we are calling on everyone that no one will be denied his right and no point to wait for the last minute to start rushing up and down.”

Ibrahim noted that the commission had approval for 770 voting points in Gombe State bringing the total number of units to 2,988.