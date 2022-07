over-5,000-pilgrims-leave-jammu-to-perform-amarnath-yatra

SRINAGAR:

Amarnath Yatra

remained suspended due to inclement weather as another batch of 5284 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Sunday for the

Valley

.

Officials said no Yatri was allowed to move either from Baltal or from

Pahalgam

base camp towards the cave shrine on Saturday due to inclement weather.

“Only helicopter services operated from both the routes yesterday. 869 pilgrims had Darshan at the cave shrine yesterday as the total number of pilgrims who have performed the Yatra so far crossed 1.64 lakhs.

“Another batch of 5,284 pilgrims left Bhagwati nagar base camp in Jammu for the Valley today in two escorted convoys.

“Of these, 3541 are going to Pahalgam base camp while 1743 are going to Baltal”, officials said.

The 43-day long Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30 and will end on August 11 on

Shravan Purnima

.