Home WORLD NEWS Over 5,000 pilgrims leave Jammu to perform Amarnath Yatra
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Over 5,000 pilgrims leave Jammu to perform Amarnath Yatra

by News
0 views
over-5,000-pilgrims-leave-jammu-to-perform-amarnath-yatra

SRINAGAR:

Amarnath Yatra

remained suspended due to inclement weather as another batch of 5284 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Sunday for the

Valley

.

Officials said no Yatri was allowed to move either from Baltal or from

Pahalgam

base camp towards the cave shrine on Saturday due to inclement weather.

“Only helicopter services operated from both the routes yesterday. 869 pilgrims had Darshan at the cave shrine yesterday as the total number of pilgrims who have performed the Yatra so far crossed 1.64 lakhs.

“Another batch of 5,284 pilgrims left Bhagwati nagar base camp in Jammu for the Valley today in two escorted convoys.

“Of these, 3541 are going to Pahalgam base camp while 1743 are going to Baltal”, officials said.

The 43-day long Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30 and will end on August 11 on

Shravan Purnima

.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

16th round of India-China Corps Commander level talks...

India reports 20,528 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths...

MPs, MLAs to vote Monday to elect 15th...

MPs, MLAs to vote Monday to elect 15th...

Upset Chhattisgarh minister gives up a portfolio

Myanmar leader shops for support, weapons in Moscow

Record 18.7 lakh candidates to take NEET-UG today

His name being used to drag Sonia Gandhi...

Girl held under UAPA writes exam from jail

Ahmed Patel was following Sonia’s order to defame...

Leave a Reply