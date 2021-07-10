over-300-houses-flooded-in-taraba-as-‘cameroon-opens-dam’

A combination of photos showing flooded areas in communities in Jalingo, Taraba state on July 10, 2021.

Nwangoro Nnaemeka, Jalingo

Over 300 buildings have been submerged in a flood that ravaged several communities in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital.

According to residents, the flooding commenced on Saturday morning, in the wake of a heavy downpour.

They also pointed fingers pointed at the release of water from Labdo dam in Cameroon.

No life has been reported lost but residents watched helplessly as business centres, vehicles, worship centres and schools were submerged by the flood.

Red cross officials have arrived the flooded areas to provide emergency help for affected residents.

Some residents who spoke to Channels Television called for the government to assist in rebuilding their homes and provide relief materials to cushion the pain of their losses.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Jalingo local government, Nasiru Boboji, appealed to the Federal Government to collaborate with Cameroon, in order to intimate residents whenever the Labdo dam will be opened to avoid such casualties.