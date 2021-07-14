over-150-companies-urge-congress-to-pass-sweeping-federal-voting-rights-legislation

Over 150 companies, including PepsiCo, Amazon and Target, urged Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, in a letter published Wednesday.
Why it matters: The companies, which collectively employ 4 million U.S. workers, expressed support for the sweeping bill that is named after civil rights leader and former Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), who died last year.
The bill would restore an updated version of the Justice Department’s preclearance authority to approve voting changes in jurisdictions with a history of discrimination.
Other signatories include Macy’s, Ikea, Nestlé USA, Patagonia, and Cisco.
What they’re saying: “Despite decades of progress, impediments to exercising the right to vote persist in many states, especially for communities of color,” the group wrote in a letter to members of Congress.
“We need federal protections to safeguard this fundamental right for all Americans,” the letter reads.
