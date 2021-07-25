The Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado-Bayero, has inaugurated a 145-man committee to facilitate a hitch-free wedding Fatiha between his daughter and Yusuf, son of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This comes as Yusuf concluded plans to tie the nuptial knot with the daughter of the Emir, Princess Zahra Ado-Bayero, on August 20.







This was made known by the spokesperson for Bichi Emirate, Lurwanu Malikawa, in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, the committee will also organise the Emir of Bichi’s coronation, including his presentation of staff of office by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In addition, the statement indicated that the committee would be chaired by the District Head of Bagwai, Nura Ahmad (Madakin Bichi), with Abba Waziri (Falakin Bichi), as the secretary.

While inaugurating the committee, the emir, represented by the Madakin Bichi, charged its members to use their wealth of experience to ensure the success of the royal wedding.

Also, the statement noted that the wedding Fatiha will hold on August 20 and the coronation is scheduled to hold on August 21 at the Emir of Bichi’s palace.

The young lovers, Yusuf and Zahra met in the United Kingdom, where they both had their undergraduate studies.