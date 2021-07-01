Outlook on the Healthcare-Acquired Infection Global Market to 2026 – Key Factors Driving Opportunities – PRNewswire

DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The “Healthcare-Acquired Infection: Devices, Pharmaceuticals, and Environmental Products: 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report focuses on select drugs (antimicrobials), environment treatment (disinfectants, sterilization systems etc.) and provisions in medical devices (e.g., catheters, patient ventilation devices, sterile IV filters) that prevent the occurrence of nosocomial infections.

Within each type of treatment, regional analyses will focus on the Americas (i.e., Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Central America and South America), EMRA (i.e., Europe, the Middle East, Russia and Africa) and Asia-Pacific (i.e., Japan, China, India, other Western Pacific countries such as Australia and New Zealand, and other Southeast Asian countries).

The Report Includes: