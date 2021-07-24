Outlook on the Digital Marketing Software Global Market to 2026 – Rise in Social Media Marketing and Mobile Marketing Presents Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Digital Marketing Software Market (2021-2026) Solution, Type, Service, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Deployment, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Digital Marketing Software Market is estimated to be USD 68.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 150 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.9%.

Key factors, such as the growing need for increasing sales efficiency and optimizing marketing campaigns have led to be a driving factor for the growth of the digital marketing software market. Moreover, the growing demand for marketing analytics followed by the increasing demand for automation of routine activities is further supporting the growth of the market.

However, factors such as lack of skilled labor in handling the market software and security concerns are likely to restrain the market growth of the digital marketing software market. Moreover, technological advancement with the deployment of cloud-based deployments and growing market demand for social media marketing is further likely to create opportunities for the market.

The Global Digital Marketing Software Market is segmented further based on Solution, Type, Service, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Deployment, and Geography.

Recent Developments

1. Adobe has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Workfront, the leading work management platform for marketers, for USD 1.5 billion. 9th November 2020

2. Salesforce has planned to acquire Slack Technologies, Inc., an innovative enterprise communications platform. This acquisition shall enable Slack to integrate with Salesforce cloud and bring about changes in the enterprise software platform. 1st December 2020

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Digital Marketing Software Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter’s 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst’s proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for increasing sales efficiency and optimizing marketing campaigns

Growing demand for marketing analytics

Increasing demand for automating routine marketing activities to reduce cost

Restraints

Lack of skills and training

Security and privacy issues

Opportunities

Technological advancements

Rise in social media marketing and mobile marketing

Challenges

Slower adoption by marketing teams to marketing software platforms

Complexities of enterprise requirements

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Systems

Oracle

SAP

Salesforce

IBM Corporation

Marketo Inc

HubSpot Inc

Microsoft

SAS Institute

Act-On Software

Google LLC

Teradata Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

SimplyCast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2plaxo