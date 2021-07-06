Outer Banks Season 2: How John B’s Mom And Uncle Can Return – Screen Rant

Outer Banks season 2 will mean the return of old characters and the introduction of new ones. Here’s how John B’s mom and uncle could return to OBX.

Outer Banks season 2 will see the return of the Pogues and Kooks, but it may also introduce John B’s out-of-the-picture mom and uncle. The second season premieres on Netflix on July 30, giving an explanation to all of the unanswered questions from the season 1 finale. The first season of Outer Banks followed John B, JJ, Kiara (Kie), and Pope – The Pogues, as they searched for a missing $400 million gold treasure that John B’s dad was searching for before he went missing. As they unravel the mystery, they face trouble from the DCS trying to take John B into foster care, class feuds with the wealthy Kooks, and enemies also searching for the gold.

Sarah’s dad Ward Cameron turns out to be the big bad of the season, even helping his son Rafe get away with murder in the final episodes. With the Camerons evading jail time and conviction on the Outer Banks and the entire town “mourning” the loss of John B and Sarah, John B’s family may return to clean up the Pogue side of the drama. After his dad Big John had gone missing and is now confirmed dead, John B was supposed to be living under the guardianship of his uncle to evade foster care. His uncle was revealed to have been living out of state for months, eventually found building houses in Mississippi. On the other hand, John B’s mom had abandoned him and his dad when he was 3 years old, with little to no knowledge of where she went.

Since Outer Banks season 2 will feature the town mourning the perceived deaths of John B and Sarah after supposedly dying in the big storm at sea, John B’s uncle and/or mother will likely return as they deal with his death. Season 2 photos revealed a picture of the Camerons and a lot of extras all in black, which appears to be at a funeral for Sarah. The trailer also showed the Pogues carving a memorial for John B into a tree that says “2003-2020,” indicating their understanding that he died. If Sarah is having a funeral, it’s likely John B will have a service of his own, which would hopefully mean the return of his only remaining family members: his mom and uncle.

At the same time, John B and his father left behind a house and possessions with years of work from Big John’s research. Since John B’s uncle is understood to be his father’s brother, it’s likely the house would be passed on to him, leading him to return to the Outer Banks and deal with the Routledge estate. Since John B’s mom has had no contact with him since he was 3, her only reason to come back would be to say goodbye to her son, so a funeral is the only plausible reason for her to return to the Outer Banks. Additionally, John B actor Chase Stokes told Hollywood Life he would want Courteney Cox to play his mom if she could, which suggests there’s a high possibility for her appearance.

Fan theories have also posited that either John B’s mom or uncle may return for Outer Banks season 2 by meeting up with him and Sarah in the Bahamas. Sarah and John B will be alone in the Bahamas on another search for gold, so they may have to call in backup through John B’s family. Since the authorities couldn’t even find them when requiring John B to have a guardian, the teens may trust his mom or uncle to keep their secret and assist them in amassing a new fortune. It’s also possible one of them has been down in the Bahamas the whole time considering the Outer Banks already has a preexisting connection to the islands with the Cameron property. With more questions remaining than answered at the end of Outer Banks season 1, hopefully the second installment will give a resolution to the mystery of John B’s absent remaining family members.

