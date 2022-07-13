out-of-over-4,700-mps,-mlas-entitled-to-vote-in-presidential-poll,-477-are-women:-adr

NEW DELHI: Of the total 4,759 MPs and

MLAs

entitled to vote in the July 18 presidential election, only 477 or 10 per cent are women, a poll reform advocacy group said on Wednesday.

Based on the number of votes the MPs and MLAs are entitled to cast, 1,30,304 (13 per cent) out of 10,74,364 votes are of women, the Association for Democratic Reforms (

ADR

) said in a statement.

Among MPs, Lok Sabha has 56,700 (15 per cent) votes out of 3,79,400 from 81 women members and Rajya Sabha has 21,700 (14 per cent) out of 1,58,200 votes analysed from 31 women members, it said.

Among the state legislative assemblies, Uttar Pradesh has the maximum amount of women votes with 9,776 votes out of 83,824 (47 out of 403 MLAs) followed by West Bengal with 6,191 votes out of 44,394 (41 out of 294 MLAs) and Bihar with 4,498 votes out of 41,693 (26 out of 241 MLAs).

Citing NDA presidential candidate Droupadi

Murmu

‘s 2014 affidavit filed during assembly

polls

, the ADR said she has assets over Rs 2 crore and liabilities at Rs 14 lakh.

Similarly, it quoted the 2009 Lok Sabha affidavit filed by Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to say that he has assets worth over Rs 3 crore and zero liabilities.

Citing the same affidavits, the statement said while Murmu had three criminal cases, Sinha had one. But all the cases were not serious in nature.

