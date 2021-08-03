Our refinery’ll change Africa’s fortunes, says Dangote – Punch Newspapers

The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has said the Dangote refinery under construction in Lagos will change the fortunes of Africa.

Dangote said this while receiving the Chief Executive Officer of Oando Plc, Mr Wale Tinubu, according to a statement on Monday by the Dangote Group.

The group said the refinery, upon completion, would refine 650,000 barrels of crude per day, making it the single largest train in the world.

It said this would enable the nation to generate and save foreign exchange, adding that the project would provide 90 megawatts of electricity through its multimillion-dollar sub-sea pipeline project.

“Nigeria should be a leader in building facilities like these, as a business initiative. This project will definitely put Nigeria on the map, and surely change the fortunes of Africa,” Dangote said.

Tinubu, on a guided tour of the project, was quoted as saying that Dangote deserved to be commended for embarking on the project.

According to him, it takes courage to build the world’s largest single-train refinery in one of the most challenging business environments.

He was quoted as saying, “With what I have seen, this Dangote refinery is for Nigeria and Africa.

“This is happening in an extremely challenging environment in which all of the infrastructure had to be built from scratch with the attendant huge additional cost, the cost of capital being high, and the risk premium being highest and done with such spectacular precision.

“I think the world is not going to see many of these sorts of projects. I call it the eighth wonder of my own time.”

He added that the refinery was an epoch for the country.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]