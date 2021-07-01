Home WORLD NEWS ‘Our poor little town of Lytton is gone’: Village at center of Canada’s heat wave devastated by ‘catastrophic’ fires – The Washington Post
‘Our poor little town of Lytton is gone’: Village at center of Canada’s heat wave devastated by ‘catastrophic’ fires – The Washington Post

  1. ‘Our poor little town of Lytton is gone’: Village at center of Canada’s heat wave devastated by ‘catastrophic’ fires  The Washington Post
  2. These Photos Show How Intense The Dangerous Heat Wave Is In The Pacific Northwest  BuzzFeed News
  3. Town That Recorded Highest Temperature Is Now on Fire  Newser
  4. BC heat wave capital Lytton evacuated due to explosive wildfire (VIDEOS) | News  Daily Hive
  5. Canada is a warning: more and more of the world will soon be too hot for humans  The Guardian
