Our Marriage Will Take Ghana To The Next Level

Former aids ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has claimed that her marriage with Dr. UN is going to take Ghana to the next level as their marriage is what is going to put the country on the map.Most people still don’t believe that Joyce Dzidzor Mensah and Dr. UN are married as they think it is just a scene from a music video or a movie they are shooting when photos of their wedding came out but they are still insisting that it’s true.

In a recent video about their marriage, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah claimed that they had been planning their marriage for a long time and now that it has finally happened, it’s going to put Ghana on the map because their marriage is going to take the country to the next level and we wonder how.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah seems to be enjoying the attention that is coming with her marriage to Dr. UN and that makes us believe that she’s just spewing things to remain in the media for a while but as they say, the truth will always come out.

video below;

Source: www.-

–