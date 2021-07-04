Our major interest is actualisation of judicial autonomy – NBA Bauchi

The Bauchi branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has said its major interest is the actualization of the much talked about judicial autonomy in the state, vowing to work with the state government to achieve it.

The declaration was made by the newly inaugurated chairman of the branch, Jibrin Jibrin.

Jibrin assured that the new NBA leadership in the state would be a bioreports of the judiciary and judicial workers, adding that the association would also press for welfare and better working condition of all judicial workers.

“This means that at the state level, we shall encourage and partner with the government to walk its talk with regards to its promise at implementing the autonomy at full scale.

“It is commendable that Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad demonstrated leadership and wisdom by expressing the willingness to let the constitutional provision relating to the issue prevail,” the new chairman said.

“The focal point of our stewardship in this administration include but are not limited to: Respect, protection and welfare of members, secretariat/Bar Centre; economic/financial diversification; Bar/Bench Forum; package for young lawyers; capacity building and creating synergy with NBA national leadership.

“By way of elaborating on some of these plans, let me explain that with respect to the conceived action point which is aimed at ensuring respect, protection and welfare for lawyers in every part of the state, we shall be convening an interactive session/summit between members of the Bar and Bench,” he stated.

Earlier while inaugurating the new leadership at the State High Court of Justice Complex in Bauchi, the CJ, Justice Umar called on the new leadership to be united in all they do.

The CJ, who was represented at the event by Justice Mu’azu Abubakar, appealed to the executives to build on the successes recorded by the immediate past executives and charged them to complete some of the laudable projects and programmes embarked upon for the good of the association.

“As leaders of the Bar in Bauchi, I advise you to carry all your members along in the affairs of the association for the overall success of our tenure,” she said

While informing that she is working hard to ensure review of some critical laws in the state, Justice Umar assured NBA of her maximum cooperation in all matters relating to the administration of justice in the Bauchi State.