“Our love is forever” – Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo tells wife on 12th wedding anniversary

Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, and his wife Ozioma are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary today, July 1.

The music minister, in an endearing anniversary message to his wife, assured her of a forever love.

Sammie Okposo, who tied the knot with Ozioma in 2010, expressed gratitude to God for his grace in their lives.

Sharing a lovely video of some of their beautiful moments together, he wrote,

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to us. July 1st 2010-2022. 12 years done. Forever to God. Our Love is Forever. God’s grace is working for us



@ozyokposo. #happy12thweddinganniversarytous. #12yearsdoneforevertogo #ourloveisforever #Godsgraceisworkingforus”.

Recall that the singer made headlines a few months ago after he publicly confessed and apologized to his wife for cheating on her with another lady in the United State.

In other news, a Nigerian feminist, Blessing Edem, has claimed that Funke Akindele sent her estranged husband, JJC Skillz, packing because he wasn’t submissive to her.

This comes after the rapper and entertainer took to his Instagram page in the early hours of Thursday, June 30, to announce that he and the award-winning actress are separated

According to him, they have been having marital issues for two years and he was forced to move out of their matrimonial home three months ago on the insistence of the actress.

Following the news, Blessing Edem, a feminist who is popular on Facebook, went online to allege that JJC was thrown out of the house because he wasn’t a submissive husband.

She also claimed he withdrew money from he and the actress’ joint account without her permission.