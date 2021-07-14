Home ENTERTAINMENT “Our lives can’t be the same again” – 2baba’s wife, Annie mourns Sound Sultan
"Our lives can't be the same again" – 2baba's wife, Annie mourns Sound Sultan

Popular Nigerian singer, 2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia has taken to social media to mourn the demise of her husband’s close friend, Sound Sultan.

The veteran Nigerian singer died on Sunday, July 11th after battle with cancer. The Idibia’s who are close friends of the deceased shocked by the news took a break from social media.

However, moments after her husband 2baba finally penned an emotional tribute to his late friend, Annie also took to her official Instagram page to mourn Sound Sultan.

According to her, she hasn’t been able to sleep since the news of his death.

Sharing a photo which had the two families; the Fasasi’s and Idibia’s, Annie wrote,

“Still can’t sleep … Finding it hard to breath 💔 Oh My Lanre … Oh my dear sista ‘A boo’ Our Lives can’t be same again”.

See her post below,

