our-lives-can’t-be-same-again:-2baba’s-wife-annie-shares-photo,-video-as-she-reacts-to-sound-sultan’s-death

Legendary singer 2baba Idibia has finally reacted to the tragic death of his best friend, Sound Sultan

2face’s wife Annie has also gathered courage to mourn the late singer on social media with heartbreaking posts on Instagram

Annie’s heart also went out to Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida who has been shattered by the sudden demise of her husband

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Musician 2baba and the late Sound Sultan were some of the best friends in the entertainment industry.

The men have been spotted gracing stages together, supporting each other’s careers and attending family functions together.

Annie reacts to Sound Sultan’s tragic death

Photo credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Hours after the African Queen crooner took to social media to react to the sad news, his wife, Annie also followed suit.

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Our lives can never be the same again

In the first post, Annie shared a video of herself and her husband with the Fasasi’s at an event, she also shared a photo of the late singer and his kids.

Taking to the caption, she revealed how close she was with her husband’s late bestie and expressed how his demise has changed their lives forever.

“My Lanre. My “A guy” – the only Man I also called. “A guy” ! Heaven!! this is hard. Our lives can never be the same again! Oh my sister “a boo” you are not alone ! You never will be.”

In another post, a heart broken Annie shared another photo with the late Sound Sultan and his wife, disclosing how hard she has been hit by the tragic news.

“Still can’t sleep. Finding it hard to breath. Oh My Lanre. Oh my dear sista “A boo”. Our Lives can’t be same again!”

See the posts below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Annie makes a promise to late Sound Sultan’s wife

Just like her husband, in a third post, Annie promised the late singer’s wife that she will never be left to fend for her kids alone.

The mum of two who praised and thanked the grieving widow disclosed that Sound Sultan was blessed with her.

“Strongest Woman I know !! Bravest Wife/Mother Ever!!! Lanre Was Soooooo Blessed With You ! He still is “a boo”. I just wanna say THANK YOU “A Boo”. YOU AND THE KIDS ARE NOT ALONE ! WILL NEVER BE. I love you @faridafasasi”

See post below:

Nigerians react

Friends and fans of Annie took to her comment section with words of condolence.

Theonlychigul:

“Hugs mama.”

Ucheogbodo:

“So sad. pls take heart.”

Weirdmcofficial:

“Awwwwww @annieidibia1 may God comfort you. pls be strong.”

Lindaosifo:

“Gods strength.”

Its_qweennnamso:

“Mama i had you in mind when i heard the news..Be strong.”

Officialrikeey”

“May God comfort his loved ones during this trying time.”

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact . instantly

Comedian Princess mourns Sound Sultan

Close friends and colleagues of Sound Sultan have taken to social media to share screenshots of their interactions with the singer before he died.

Popular comedian Princess who is in a battle with Baba Ijesha also took to social media to reveal that despite the fact that the late singer was on his sickbed, he had ber best interest at heart.

Princess kept him up to date with her foster daughter’s therapy as well as her own appointments with a psychiatrist.

Source: .