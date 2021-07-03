‘our-legacy.’-nccu’s-oldest-living-graduate-is-celebrated-in-a-big-way-as-she-turns-106

A stream of cars passed by Lincoln Road Friday morning, honking horns and toting signs that read “Happy 106!” in silver glitter and maroon.

And from a chair underneath a tent outside her home, one beloved Durham resident smiled and waved at well-wishers, her hands marked by both wrinkles and red-painted nails.

Maggie Poole Bryant, North Carolina Central University’s oldest living graduate, turned 106 on July 2. A small crowd of relatives, friends and NCCU alumni gathered outside her home, only a few feet from the university’s campus, to honor her.

Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead led the procession of cars, presenting flowers and sprinkling rose petals at Bryant’s feet. Others brought gifts and balloons. Passers-by even included fellow NCCU alumna Alice Logan — who is 102 years old.

Former N.C. Sen. Angela R. Bryant — also Maggie Bryant’s first cousin once-removed — read remarks on behalf of Gov. Roy Cooper.

At her celebration, Bryant sat impeccably dressed in a gold suit embroidered with detailing and matching gold high heels. Pink lipstick and dangly silver earrings completed her look, her gray hair pulled up neatly in a bun.

“We were always taught to be at our best,” she said, laughing. “And I tried today, I don’t know how much I made of it, but I tried to be my best today.”

The secrets to her longevity? She has several.

“Eat what your body needs and not what you want,” she said.

Her words of wisdom included the following: “Respect and love everyone.” “Pray and read the Bible daily.” “Work, fun, rest, and like they say, if you don’t use it you will lose it.”

Bryant, who was born in Rocky Mount, graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1934. She was named after her great-grandmother Margaret Faucette, one of the founders of Durham’s White Rock Baptist Church in 1866.

Bryant, a bright student, received a scholarship to attend NCCU — then called the North Carolina College for Negroes, according to the program.

She graduated in 1938 with a degree in history and library science, and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science and a master’s degree. Bryant worked as an educator for 43 years, as an English teacher and librarian in Creedmoor and then in Kannapolis.

She eventually returned to Durham to care for her aunts.

A lifetime of changes

From her front porch, Bryant has seen significant changes at the university over time.

“It’s just magnificent to see it grow, because I never thought that I would see this,” she said in an interview. “…It makes me feel so proud that I have been associated with it.”

Rev. Dr. Michael Page, director of external affairs at NCCU, told Bryant that she gives the NCCU community hope, and thanked her for her contributions to the university.

“You are our legacy,” he told her. “You are our gift.”

Andre Vann, archivist and historian at NCCU, said the university has tried to be intentional about recognizing their graduates. It means a lot that Bryant’s family chose to live so close to NCCU’s campus.

“And I just think that if every institution would invest in our old alums like this, I think we’d be a better institution,” he said.

Vann has known Bryant for years, and said she’s almost like a grandmother to him. She has a memory “like an elephant,” he noted.

“So that is a lesson to itself, that if one stays curious about tomorrow, it helps I think with longevity,” Vann said.

But, he joked, Bryant has asked for no more birthday tributes until she turns 110.

