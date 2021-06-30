Home News Africa Our governors being forced into APC, says Secondus – bioreports
Our governors being forced into APC, says Secondus – bioreports

Peoples Democratic Party National Chairman, Uche Secondus

NATIONAL Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus has accused the Federal Government of coaxing governors on the party’s platform into joining the All Progressives Congress.

Secondus said this at a media briefing in Abuja, on Tuesday. He expressed disappointment that the APC which had nothing to show for its over six years in power, was celebrating the poaching of opposition governors as an achievement.

He said, “It is a shame for all the governors that left the PDP for fear. They were intimidated by the instrument of this government but am happy that the masses in their state especially in Zamfara none of them left.

“From all indications, Gov. Bello Matawalle has lost memory of how he came to become the governor of Zamfara state and he needs to be reminded that no law allows him to cross over to any other party with the statutory mandate given to PDP through the ballot box.”

