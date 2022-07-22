Our 2021/2022 season was embarrassing, messy, disastrous – Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea, has described the club’s 2021/2022 season as embarrassing, a mess and a “disaster.

The Red Devils finished in sixth place and missed out on Champions League spots for next season.

However, De Gea has said he is happy to stay at the club.

“I would be really happy to be here for as long as they want,” De Gea said.

“If they let me stay here, I will stay here, for sure. I’m really comfortable, really happy and hopefully, before I leave we can win something.”

The Spanish stopper almost returned to Spain in 2015, but a faulty fax machine saw him remain at Old Trafford.

De Gea could have returned to his hometown and joined a club that went on to win four Champions Leagues in the next seven years.

Instead, the 31-year-old stayed with United where he added an FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League winner’s medal in addition to the one Premier League title he won in his second season under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

De Gea said: “I don’t mind talking about that. I’m just thinking about Manchester. It’s my home.

“I feel very good here. It’s a privilege, it’s an honour to be here in this club. It’s one of the best things in my life, to be a part of this club.”