ou-sports:-sooners-like-alo,-mcallister-beginning-to-take-advantage-of-new-nil-landscape

Jul. 3—Oklahoma student athletes have begun taking advantage of the NCAA’s waiving rules that until this week prevented them from profiting of their name, image and likeness.

Spencer Rattler, Sooner quarterback, announced Thursday he had signed with Steinberg Sports and Entertainment, which also represents Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes and many other professionals.

He is not, though, the only OU athlete taking advantage of the new rules. Athletes playing for the university in other sports are already touting their availability and taking advantage of the new landscape.

Reigning USA Softball national player of the year Jocelyn Alo, who just helped lead the Sooners to the national championship, announced her intention to take full advantage of the opportunity to grow her brand, offering her true self through her name, image and likeness.

“With NIL making an entrance into college sports, I plan to make an even bigger impact and utilize this platform to inspire future generations of girls to reach for the stars and become limitless too,” Alo said on Twitter. “I love my sport, my community, my faith and who I am.

“The fact that I can mesh all of these elements together is what I am most proud of and excited about.”

According to her website — jocelynalo.com — Alo has enlisted former OU softball star Lauren Chamberlain and her management company, LC Management Group, to help her navigate the new frontier being offered to college athletes.

Barstool Sports is taking the NIL world by storm, making a “Barstool Athlete” line of merchandise that is only available to Barstool Athletes. One of the new Barstool Athletes is Logan McAllister, a rising junior on the Sooner golf team, who starred at the recent NCAA championships, carding two holes-in-one at the event, and helping lead OU to a national runner-up finish.

“Welcome Logan McAllister, the newest Barstool Golf #BarstoolAthlete out of Oklahoma,” Sam “Riggs” Bozoian, Barstool’s main golf pundit, tweeted. “Two aces at nationals this year. Is that good?”

Though McAllister is now a Barstool Athlete, it is not clear what that exactly entails aside from free and exclusive merchandise. The NCAA may have waived its amateur rules, but the USGA remains the arbiter of amateur golfing status and has long allowed non-professional players to receive free merchandise, but has yet to announce any type of waiver when it comes to cash payouts.

The USGA said in a statement to Golf Channel that student athletes will know how to go about profiting or not profiting off of their NIL by July 6.

“While the NCAA’s announcement is not directly related to our own work to [modernize] the Rules of Amateur Status, we applaud the NCAA for making a positive step forward for collegiate athletics and note that their interim policy is closely aligned with where the Rules of Amateur Status will be come January 1, 2022,” the USGA statement said. “We are now in contact with NCAA staff to seek clarity on a number of items related to their interim policy and will provide an update to the entire golf community as to how NIL related activities will affect a student-athlete’s amateur status no later than Tuesday, July 6.”

College sports’ sea change is occurring quickly.

