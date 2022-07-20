Otulu massacre: Ebube-Agu operatives killed my seven brothers – Survivor narrates

The survivor of the recent brutal Otulu Ubawaha killings in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State, Nnamdi Okezuonu-Nnanna, has narrated how his seven brothers were shot dead on Sunday by the operatives of Ebube-Agu vigilante group.

Nnamdi, who is the younger brother of the groom, told bioreports that this is contrary to the claims made by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State that the DSS carried out the recent gruesome extra-murder of his brothers.

The lone survivor, who could not hold back tears, said “The Ebube-Agu operatives did not ask us anything, they just opened fire on us while we were on four different moving motorcycles returning from the traditional marriage ceremony of my elder brother, Chijioke.

According to him, “The Department of State Services (DSS) was not involved. Those I saw were operatives of Ebube-Agu. They didn’t even ask us anything but just started shooting directly at us.

“This incident happened around 5:30pm. There were two people each on three bikes, while we were three on the fourth. And without any warning, I saw my seven brothers shot dead within an instant and without provocation.

“I’m alive just by the sheer grace of God. I raised up my hands and was shouting that I was just a passenger and didn’t know the already gunned down seven. They tied my hands and blindfolded me from that 5:39pm till almost midnight.”

Crying profusely, Nnamdi said, “It was because I appealed to the Ebube-Agu leader, Izuchukwu Akuegbulenwa, popularly called Ogwu Mozambique that I am his in-law.”

Narrating further, Nnamdi said that seven people from his sister in-laws’ community were also killed by the rampaging operatives.

“My problem now is how to live with the pain of losing my brothers and how to face their parents which will be a constant reminder.

“I want justice for my brothers but I appeal to them not to kill us anymore, they must stop this impunity”, Nnamdi cried.