other-parties-have-no-plan-for-rivers,-says-wike

APC, SDP, AA disagree with governor

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has mocked candidates aspiring to succeed him from other political parties, saying they are without agenda for the state.

He vowed not to allow the state to be taken over by those by who are only interested in advancing their selfish ambitions.

Wike stated this, yesterday, at the inauguration of the remodelled Waterlines House in Port Harcourt by former governor of Kogi State, Idris Ibrahim.

But the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the state, Dr. Dawari George, promised to build programmes that promote inclusive governance, by offering equitable and unhindered access to government services, while Sen. Magnus Abe of Social Democratic Party (SDP) pledged to unite Rivers people to build an economically viable and prosperous state.

In the same vein, Tonye Cole of All Progressives Congress (APC) said he would restore dignity and hope in the state. Speaking further at the event, Wike said: “I thank all Rivers people for the support given us, for the prayers you are offering on our behalf. I will continue to let you know that we will not let you down. We will continue to do the best for Rivers. That is why we also tell you to listen to us. We will tell you those to vote for because I will tell you who is who.

“There are those who just want to be governor, but have no agenda. In any case, why will you change a winning team that has given you all these? I will not allow this state to go astray and fall into the hands of armed robbers.”

According to the governor, the people of Rivers are pleased with the infrastructure and human development strides of his administration and will vote massively for PDP candidates in the state in next year’s general elections.

“I will give account, and that account is: Rivers, you gave me opportunity; see what I have done. I have defended Rivers. I have challenged the country in so many things that were against the interest of this state. I will never sell this state for anything,” he added.

