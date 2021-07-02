Oswego County sees first case of tick-borne disease anaplasmosis – WSYR

OSWEGO,N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis has recently been reported in Oswego County. This disease is caused by bacteria spread to humans through tick bites, which illustrates the necessity to watch out for them, according to the Oswego County Health Department.

The health department has had large numbers of Lyme disease cases in the past as well. Symptoms for anaplasmosis include fever, chills, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite.

If gone untreated for a long time, anaplasmosis can cause severe illness such as respiratory failure, bleeding problems, organ failure and even, although rarely, death.

The Oswego County Health Department says the best way to avoid tick bites include doing the following:

Avoid tall grasses and bushy, wooded areas when you are out

– Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin

– Check for ticks daily. Check yourself, your children, and your pets after returning from outdoor activities. The longer a tick is attached, the higher the risk of getting Lyme disease or other tick-borne illnesses

– Shower soon after being outdoors

– Call your doctor if you get a fever or rash

The health department recommends actually feeling for ticks as they are tiny and hard to see, and the places on your body to check include under the arms, in and around the ears, inside the belly button, back of the knees, in and around the hair, between the legs and around the waist.